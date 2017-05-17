Watch Chuck Berry's First-Ever Music Video 'Big Boys'

Two months after Chuck Berry's death, the rock legend's first-ever music video – for "Big Boys," a track off his forthcoming final album Chuck – has arrived.



The video conjures up a Fifties sock hop feeling as teenagers – and one gutsy kid – take to the dance floor to twist along with the Berry tune while a Berry-like rocker performs onstage. The video also blends fad dance moves of that era – like hand dancing and the duck walk – with contemporary hip-hop choreography.

As directors Matt Bizer and Curtis Wayne Millard told NPR, who premiered the "Big Boys" video, Berry was still alive as production on the video was underway, but died on March 17th during post-production.

"Chuck Berry tunes are a good time and they tell stories that everyone can relate with, so we wanted to stay true to that," Bizer and Millard told NPR. "When we where shooting the video, Chuck Berry was still with us and during post-production we found out he had passed on. We did not know how to really process it all. In a way, I think we are still processing the entire experience."

Chuck, Berry's final LP and his first studio album of original material in nearly 40 years, is due out June 9th.