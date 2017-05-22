Watch Chromatics' New Video for Song They Played on 'Twin Peaks'

The Twin Peaks revival concluded Sunday night with Chromatics performing their 2015 song "Shadow" in the Bang Bang Bar, the town's roadhouse. The synth-rock group served as house band in the David Lynch series.

Related 'Twin Peaks' Season Premiere Recap: Into the Black The cult TV classic makes its long-awaited return, in a slower, sadder and far scarier form

Following the episode, the Chromatics released the official video for "Shadow," with Johnny Jewel's band calling the visual, which was filmed in February 2016, a "tribute to David Lynch's Blue Velvet and the legendary Julee Cruise."

The "Shadow" video, featuring the Chromatics performing in front of a red curtain, is a callback to Cruise's "Falling" video," a song penned by Lynch and Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti; the "Falling" instrumental was the opening title music for the original Twin Peaks series.

In addition to performing "Shadow" on Twin Peaks, Jewel also composed new music for the revival's score. The band also played at the premiere party for David Lynch's long-awaited return to the haunting series.