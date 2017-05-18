Chris Cornell performed with Soundgarden at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on Wednesday night hours before he was found dead at his hotel. Footage of the singer's final gig surfaced on Youtube on Thursday morning.



Cornell led Soundgarden through a spirited performance of "Spoonman," which became a hit for the band in 1994. As Cornell delivered the first line – "Feel the rhythm with your hands" – the crowd roared in response. He hammered out muscular guitar lines and sang with his usual visceral power, stretching syllables and letting them hang in the air. Cornell also exhorted the audience to serve as his backing vocalists.

The singer was found dead on his bathroom floor at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel following the show. Cornell was 52 years old. Detroit police are investigating the death as a possible suicide, according to The Associated Press.

"His wife, Vicky, and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause," Cornell's publicist said in a statement.

Watch footage from Chris Cornell's final performance with Soundgarden.

