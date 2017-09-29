Watch Charli XCX Stage Giddy 'Boys' Sleepover on 'Fallon'

Charli XCX staged a giddy dudes-only sleepover for her Thursday Tonight Show performance of electro-pop single "Boys."

The singer bounced around in front of a crew of men hanging out on bleachers, Pitchfork reports. Her male friends – wearing all-white, barely buttoned dress shirts and shorts – combed their hair, licked lollipops, held flowers, squeezed teddy bears and curled tiny dumbbells, among other ordinary activities.



The vocalist released the bubbly "Boys," and its silly, celebrity-packed video, in July. The clip, which she directed alongside Sarah McColgan, featured goofy guest spots from artists like Wiz Khalifa (who tossed around fake money) and Joe Jonas (who wore a bath robe and sat down to a large stack of pancakes).

"Boys" previews Charli XCX's upcoming third album, out in 2018. The singer has yet to officially announce the LP, which will follow her recently issued mixtape, Number 1 Angel. She released her last full-length, Sucker, in 2014.