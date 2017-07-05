Watch Chance the Rapper's Soulful Stevie Wonder Cover

Chance the Rapper reinterpreted Stevie Wonder's ballad "They Won't Go When I Go" as part of his intimate performance for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series.

Related Watch Lecrae Reflect on Faith, Chance the Rapper "I got music for Monday through Friday and Saturday night," rapper says of rapping about more than just his faith

The rapper-singer was joined by collaborators Donnie Trumpet & the Social Experiment and backing vocalists Thirdstory, who offered a seductive neo-soul twist on Wonder's synth-laden track, a highlight from 1974's Fulfillingness' First Finale.

The MC opened the mini-set by sheepishly introducing his band and wondering out loud if his fumbling transition was "uncouth." He kicked off the performance with a laid-back version of "Juke Jam" from his 2016 mixtape Coloring Book, highlighted by soulful harmony vocals and breezy washes of brass. The rapper also performed a poem he wrote that same day, "The Other Side," although he was humorously interrupted by a loudspeaker announcement.

Chance the Rapper will join Dave Chappelle during the comedian's August 17th gig at New York City's Radio City Music Hall, part of a 14-date stretch at the iconic venue that also features Lauryn Hill, Yasiin Bey, the Roots, Erykah Badu, The Daily Show's Trevor Noah, Childish Gambino and Ali Wong.

Chance received the Best New Artist and Humanitarian awards at last month's BET Awards.

Chance the Rapper received the Humanitarian Award at the 2017 BET Awards and delivered an impassioned, reflective acceptance speech. Watch here.

