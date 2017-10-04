Watch Celine Dion's Poignant Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Celine Dion opened her Tuesday night show in Las Vegas with an emotional speech that paid tribute to the victims of the Route 91 Festival shooting.

"On Sunday, we lost too many beautiful, innocent souls, and so many are still suffering," Dion told her audience at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. "But tonight we're going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss."

Fifty-nine people were killed and over 550 injured when a gunman opened fire on the crowd of over 20,000 from the 32nd floor on an adjacent hotel. The terror attack was the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

"After Sunday night's incredibly tragic event, all of us here find ourselves asking a similar question: For you, it's 'Do we still go to Celine's show on Tuesday night, two days after the nightmare. For me, it's 'Can I still do my show? Should I still do my show only two days after the nightmare?' These are difficult questions," Dion said, "but I want you to know that you have made the right choice in being here tonight, and the reason that I decided to do this show so soon is more than to just sing. It is to show love and support for those who are affected."

Dion also revealed that the proceeds from Tuesday's performance would be donated to the Las Vegas victims' families on behalf of the audience. "We dedicate tonight's show to all the victims and their families, and to the first responders, and to the doctors and nurses who are working around the clock to save lives," Dion added. "And to so many heroes who did whatever they could to help complete strangers in a time of desperate needs."