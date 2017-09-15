Watch Carly Rae Jepsen's Joyous 'Cut to the Feeling' Video

Carly Rae Jepsen has revealed her joyous new video for "Cut to the Feeling," the singer's musical contribution to the Leap! soundtrack.

"Cut to the Feeling" features the video itself – a performance of the song on a Los Angeles soundstage, shot in black-and-white – as well as all the behind-the-scenes fun that happened on-set, with Jepsen raiding craft services and hanging out in Hair and Makeup.

The single was initially recorded during sessions for Jepsen's acclaimed Emotion but ultimately held for the soundtrack to the animated film Leap!; Jepsen also voices one of the ballerinas in the movie, which hit U.S. theaters in August.

"Cut to the Feeling" also features on Jepsen's just-released Emotion: Side B+, a Japan-only collection of nine tracks left over from the fruitful Emotion recording sessions. Jepsen initially released Emotion: Side B, sans "Cut to the Feeling," in August 2016.

Tonight, Friday, Jepsen will appear as a guest on Bleachers' MTV Unplugged episode, which Jack Antonoff filmed at New Jersey's famed Stone Pony venue.