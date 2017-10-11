Watch Cardi B Perform Gritty 'Bodak Yellow' at BET Hip Hop Awards

Cardi B performed her gritty Number One single, "Bodak Yellow," during Tuesday's BET Hip Hop Awards. The breakout Bronx rapper, decked out in a massive fur coat, strutted around a stage styled like a city street corner, including grocery store and barber shop fronts. Numerous dancers and background extras (including men who shot dice and did pull-ups) added a theatrical element to the dizzying live version.

In addition to performing, Cardi B took home the awards for Hustler of the Year, Single of the Year and Best New Artist at the BET ceremony, which was filmed October 6th at the Fillmore Miami Beach.

"Bodak Yellow" topped the Billboard Hot 100 late last month, making Cardi B the first solo female rapper to land at Number One since Lauryn Hill with "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in November 1998. While she has yet to announce her debut LP, the rapper declared onstage in September that she plans to issue the album this month.

Another BET Awards highlight was Eminem's feral a cappella freestyle, "The Storm," which skewered President Trump over topics like immigration, white supremacy, the NFL and gun control.