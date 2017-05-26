Camila Cabello has unveiled the new lyric video for "I Have Questions." The song follows her first solo single, "Crying in the Club," which features an intro that incorporates the opening lines and music from "I Have Questions."

In the new clip from the former Fifth Harmony member, the imagery mirrors the plaintive lyrics, with black, white and red animation of barren trees, birds and words on a page comprising the visuals.

Over a cello line, she queries, "Why did you leave me to burn? I'm way too young to be this hurt." Themes of abandonment and the acknowledgement that a former object of affection wasn't who they appeared to be pervade the lyrics, which she sings with raw emotion.

As the song title implies, she has many queries for the song's subject. "Why don't you care? I gave you all of me – my blood, my sweat, my heart, my tears," she sings. Later, she innumerates three other pleading questions on the chorus.

Cabello parted ways with Fifth Harmony in December of last year. Since then, the singer has collaborated on J. Balvin and Pitbull's "Hey Ma" and Cashmere Cat's "Love Incredible." Last week, she dropped "Crying in the Club" and on Sunday, she sang the song during her first solo television performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

Both singles will appear on her solo debut album, The Hurting The Healing The Loving. Cabello has not yet revealed the album's release date, but she has shared other details about the album, describing it as "the story of my journey from darkness into light, from a time when I was lost to a time when I found myself again" on Instagram.

