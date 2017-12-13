Watch Bully's Spastic, Suburban 'Running' Video

Bully conjure the VHS era with their retro, Nineties-styled "Running" video. In director Alan Del Rio Ortiz's grainy clip, the indie-punk quartet viciously stab a teddy bear, cruise around on skateboards and perform on a suburban lawn decorated with a pink flamingo.

"Running" highlights Bully's recently issued second LP, Losing. In August, singer-guitarist-producer Alicia Bognanno spoke to Uproxx about the song's painful inspirations. "'Running' is about shamelessly keeping yourself distracted or making up excuses to avoid processing certain emotions," she said.

The band launched a North American tour in early November, shortly after the album release; their next date is December 13th in Atlanta, followed by a trio of shows in their hometown, Nashville. After a break, the trek picks back up in February and continues with North American and U.K. shows through the end of May.

