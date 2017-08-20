Watch Britney Spears Cover Bonnie Raitt's 'Something to Talk About'

With Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency winding down at the end of 2017, the singer deviated from her usual performance Saturday to introduce a cover of Bonnie Raitt's 1991 hit "Something to Talk About" into her Britney: Piece of Me concert.

"I've been doing a lot of thinking lately, right? This morning I woke up… looked at the news, lot of things going on in the world and stuff," Spears said before seguing into how she's faced the ups and downs of media scrutiny since the onset of her career.

"One minute they tear you down, and that's really horrible, and the next minute you're on top of the world, but I've never really spoke about it. I'm a Southern girl, I'm from Louisiana. I'm from the South, and I like to keep it real, so I just want to make sure I keep having you motherfuckers something to talk about."

With that, Spears launched into an unexpected rendition of Raitt's Luck of the Draw hit, with the singer shooting down those lip-syncing accusations with the performance.

Spears' final run of Britney: Piece of Me concludes with 18 more shows at Las Vegas' Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, including the last performance on December 31st. Spears' Vegas residency began in December 2013 and will end with over 250 performances.