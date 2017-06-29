Watch Brie Larson Try to Join Haim in New Funny or Die Video

Brie Larson plays estranged Haim sibling Frime Haim in a goofy new video for Funny or Die, in which the Oscar-winner attempts to weasel her way into Alana, Danielle and Este's sister act.

The clip finds Frime luring Haim over with fake news about their grandmother only to pitch herself as the band's fourth member. When Haim once again decline, Frime replies, "Well why the frick not? Why can't it be four sisters? I mean, the Beatles made it work." After Este notes that the Beatles weren't siblings, Frime fires back, "Oh really, they just happened to all have the same last name?"

While Frime continues to plead, neither her ability to properly pronounce the family's last name, nor her songwriting chops help her case. Grabbing an acoustic guitar, Frime begins to strum the Beatles' "Hey Jude" and sings, "Hey dudes, don't make me mad/ I'm the fourth Haim/ I'll make it better."

The clip ends with the Haim matriarch – played by Wilson Phillips' Carnie Wilson – barging in on the family meeting and proclaiming she too is ready to join the band.

Haim will release release their new album, Something to Tell You, July 7th. The group will embark on a fall tour in support of the record September 3rd at the Bumbershoot Festival in Seattle.

