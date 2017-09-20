Watch Bootsy Collins' Colorful, Animated 'Ladies' Nite' Video

Bootsy Collins toasts to "Ladies' Nite" on the latest sample of his upcoming 14th LP, World Wide Funk. The synth-fueled track blends hip-hop swagger and funky rhythms, with cameo spots from BlvckSeeds, DJ-Quik and MC-Eiht.

In the song's colorful video, an animated version of the iconic Funkadelic bassist drifts into outer space, grooves on a golf course, levitates over his bed and hangs out at everyday locales like a grocery store and laundromat.

Last month, Collins announced World Wide Funk and issued the LP's lead single, "Worth My While," a cosmic slow-jam highlighted by his alternating wah-wah and fuzz-bass.

The album, which follows 2011's Tha Funk Capital of the World, features a high-profile crew of guest stars, including rappers Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Quik and Dru Down, experimental guitarist Buckethead, singer-songwriter Musiq Soulchild and bass guitar virtuosos Victor Wooten, Stanley Clarke and Manou Gallo.

One of the record's most noteworthy track is "A Salute to Bernie," a posthumous spotlight for keyboardist Bernie Worrell, Collins' former Funkadelic bandmate who died last year from cancer at age 72.