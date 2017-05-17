Watch Body Count's Violent New 'The Ski Mask Way' Video

A masked kingpin steals, robs and kills his way to fortune in Ice-T and Body Count's graphic, video game-inspired video for "The Ski Mask Way," a track off the heavy metal outfit's new LP, Bloodlust.

Related Ice-T Explains '99 Problems' and His Return to Body Count "When this record comes out, a lot of fans will go, 'Oh that's Jay Z.' And then their buddy gets to smack 'em in the face."

The Tommy the Animator-created video was inspired by realistic and violent crime video games like the Grand Theft Auto series. The video follows the ski mask-wearing hoodlum and his gang as they empty the pockets of drug dealers, crime lords and anyone who's flashy about their wealth on social media.

"You can't escape me, if I want what you got/ You can't evade me, no chance to call the cops/ I'm doing my job, this is just what I do/ You make money, I come and visit you," Ice-T warns on the track. "I gotta get paid/ The Ski Mask Way."

"The Ski Mask Way" follows Body Count's similarly violent video for "Black Hoodie," another track off their sixth album Bloodlust, which arrived in late March.