Watch Blondie's Kaleidoscopic Mars Rave in 'Fun' Video

Blondie host a psychedelic Martian rave in their wild video for new single "Fun." The clip opens with a dazed astronaut hurtling through space and landing on the red planet, as Debbie Harry and company perform their pulsating disco track in black and white. The two realms eventually collide at a mind-altering nightclub scene inspired by the band's experiences in 1970s New York City.

Director Dikayl Rimmasch (Beyoncé's Lemonade film, Formation World Tour) praised Harry's "beautifully enigmatic" presence in a statement about the video. "It was amazing to be on the other side of the glass from her when those 'Debbie moments' happened," he said. "It felt like I had stepped into a parallel dimension."



"Fun" is the first track from Pollinator, Blondie's upcoming 11th LP, out May 5th. The eclectic set features collaborations with Sia, Blood Orange frontman Dev Hynes, Charli XCX, TV on the Radio's Dave Sitek, the Strokes' Nick Valensi and Smiths icon Johnny Marr, among others.

Blondie will unite with Garbage this summer for a co-headlining North American trek. The Rage and Rapture Tour kicks off July 5th in Saratoga, California and runs throughout mid-August.