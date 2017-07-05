Watch Blink-182's Intimate, Mark Hoppus-Focused New Video

A month after releasing the official video for the single "Home Is Such a Lonely Place," Blink-182's Mark Hoppus and Matt Skiba debuted their own home video-focused clips for the song. The single appears on their 2016 album California.

Most of the footage from the two new videos are in the original music video. But these two alternate versions focus on the specific upbringings of Hoppus and Skiba, respectively. In the videos, the musicians spend time with their families while preparing for a tour. Skiba is in the studio and hanging with loved ones and his dog at home, while Hoppus' footage focuses on his wife, teaching his teenage son to play the guitar.

"It's the most honest video we've ever made because it's us being ourselves with our families," Hoppus told NME about the Jason Goldwatch-directed clips. He notes that Goldwatch spent one day with each member and captured their normal lives. This summer, Blink-182 will embark on a short tour of the UK with stops across England, Scotland and Wales.