Watch Bjork's Lush New 'Blissing Me' Video

Björk released a new video for "Blissing Me," her new single from her forthcoming album, Utopia. "Blissing Me" follows the release of Utopia's first single, "The Gate."



Directed by Tim Walker and Emma Dalzell and shot in one single take in Iceland, Björk is seen alone against a white backdrop, which highlights her gorgeous floral-themed hair ornaments framing her face and her light blue, gauzy dress. The setting mirrors the romanticism of the song as she emphasizes the emotions through her delicate movements. The video was unveiled via Amazon Music UK.

The lush "Blissing Me" is punctuated by cascading, plucked harp melodies that buoy Björk's story of paramours falling in love through music. She sings of "two music nerds, obsessing" and "Sending each other MP3s/ Falling in love to our song."

"I fall in love with his songs," she lilts before multilayered vocals build and weave dramatic tension into the song as she ponders whether the love will endure.

Utopia is the follow-up to Björk's 2015 album, Vulnicura. Where the latter album traced the disintegration of her 13-year relationship, she's described the new album as her "Tinder album." "It’s about that search (for utopia) – and about being in love," Björk told Dazed. "Spending time with a person you enjoy is when the dream becomes real."