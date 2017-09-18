Watch Bjork Explore Trippy Dreamscape in 'The Gate' Video

A digital doppelgänger shadows Björk in her trippy video for new single "The Gate." Longtime visual collaborator Andrew Thomas Huang and Gucci designer Alessandro Michele helped create the kaleidoscopic clip, which opens with the singer playing flute in a field before shifting to a dreamscape where Björk controls a magical sphere.

Huang told Nowness that the video marks "the first glimpse" into the Icelandic artist's "utopia."

"The doorway lies within the wound from Vulnicura, which now appears transformed into a prismatic portal channeled between the chests of two lovers," he said. "Not lovers in the quotidian romantic sense, but in a broader cosmological way. As a throughway into Bjork's new album, 'The Gate' is a declaration of hope sung by a woman refracted and re-formed into a luminous whole."

"The Gate" is the first single from Björk's upcoming LP, Utopia, which follows her acclaimed 2015 album, Vulnicura. "'The Gate' is essentially a love song, but I say 'love' in a more transcendent way," Björk previously said of the seven-minute, synth-guided track. "Vulnicura was about a very personal loss, and I think this new album is about a love that’s even greater. It’s about rediscovering love – but in a spiritual way, for lack of a better word."

Where Vulnicura documented the disintegration of a 13-year relationship, she's teased the new LP as her "Tinder album."

"It’s about that search (for utopia) – and about being in love," Björk told Dazed. "Spending time with a person you enjoy is when the dream becomes real."