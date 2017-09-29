Watch Billy Corgan's Cinematic Video for New Song 'The Spaniards'

Smashing Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan (currently going by William Patrick Corgan) released a psychedelic video for "The Spaniards," a cosmic, acoustic ballad from his upcoming solo LP, Ogilala. The clip is comprised of dreamlike vignettes from Pillbox, Corgan's upcoming silent film, co-directed by Linda Strawberry.



Like the Pillbox preview Corgan issued last week, "The Spaniards" opens with black-and-white footage of a soldier getting married and leaving for war, followed by shots of gunfire, gas masks and the young man's anguished face. After what appears to be his death, the character drifts into a magical realm filled with people wearing face paint. After navigating a series of equally vivid scenes, he emerges with white eyes to square off against a warrior in a bloody, hand-to-hand showdown.

While more embellished than his new ballad, "Aeronaut," "The Spaniards" is still sparsely arranged, with a simple acoustic guitar progression layered with synth, piano and vocal harmonies.

Rick Rubin produced Ogilala, out October 13th, and Corgan will promote the LP with a North American tour launching the next day. Pillbox will screen at movie theaters in London, L.A., Chicago and New York across the week before the album release.