Watch Billy Corgan Sing Moving 'Aeronaut' on 'Fallon'

Billy Corgan – who is issuing his new solo LP, Ogilala, under his full name, "William. Patrick. Corgan," as Jimmy Fallon dramatically introduced it on The Tonight Show Thursday night – stopped by the talk show to perform the LP's "Aeronaut."

Dressed in a tuxedo, the singer played a grand piano with accompanying string quartet as he sang the elegiac song whose chorus goes, "Lovers, won't you mourn me?" Despite the song's somber tone, Corgan flased a big smile on his face when it was done.

Ogilala, which features "Aeronaut" and nine other songs, comes out Friday, and Corgan is marking the release with a fall tour of major U.S. cities. It kicks off Saturday in Brooklyn and will wrap in mid-November in the Masonic Lodge inside Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

In addition to Ogilala, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman also made a silent film, Pillbox, which he screened earlier this month around the U.S. and in London. He has yet to announce a home-video release of the film.