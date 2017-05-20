Watch Big Sean's Fast-Paced 'Sacrifices' Video With Migos

Big Sean continues to pump out I Decided videos at an accelerated pace, with the rapper teaming with Atlanta trio Migos for "Sacrifices."

The Kid Studio-directed clip sees Big Sean blazing around an empty city at night on his motorcycle – his rear lights streaming in his wake in Tron-like fashion – as he raps along to the I Decided track.

Later, Big Sean joins Migos at a warehouse where the in-demand trio – this week alone, they have appeared in Katy Perry's "Bon Appetit" and Liam Payne's "Strip That Down" – deliver their verses.

At the end of the video, it is revealed that Big Sean is killed in a motorcycle accident and the rapper is seen ascending toward heaven, borrowing a motif seen in his recent "Light" video, which could serve as a continuation of "Sacrifices."

So far this month, Big Sean has already released his stirring "Light" video and the 16-bit-inspired visual for "Jump Out the Window." Those two plus "Sacrifices" join fellow I Decided videos for "Moves" and "Halfway Off the Balcony."

