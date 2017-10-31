Watch Big Boi's Vibrant, Animated 'In the South' Video

Big Boi, Gucci Mane and the late Pimp C cruise the streets in the new animated video for "In the South." The song appears on Big Boi's latest solo LP, Boomiverse.



Cartoon Buck Productions animated the clip, which boasts a quasi-realistic aesthetic tinged with flares of cartoony psychedelia. Pimp C, who died in 2007, drawls the hook from the front seat of a low rider, while Gucci Mane and Big Boi casually spit their verses as the video provides goofy illustrations to accompany their craftiest lines.

The clip comes as Big Boi continues to prep a new cartoon show, Hotlanta Waxxx. While the rapper told Yahoo! Music that the "In the South" video was not directly associated with the series, he added, "It comes from that realm. Actually, I got the idea from when I was doing the teasers for the songs for Boomiverse. Cory Mo, the producer for the song, has an animation team and he sent me a clip of some of the guys' work and we got on the phone and just came up with this funkadelic psychedelic video concept for 'In The South.'"

Big Boi recently wrapped the first leg of his tour in support of Boomiverse and will kick off another North American run January 5th, 2018 at the Palace Theatre in Calgary. The trek wraps January 14th at the Regent Theater in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale November 3rd, with additional information available on Big Boi's website.

Big Boi released Boomiverse in June. The record marks the Outkast MC's third solo album and follows his 2012 LP, Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors, as well as his 2015 collaboration with Phantogram, Big Grams.

Big Boi 2018 Tour Dates

January 5 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

January 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

January 8 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

January 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

January 10 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

January 12 – San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom

January 13 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

January 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater