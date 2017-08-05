Watch Big Boi's NSFW 'Chocolate' Video

Big Boi has dropped his new NSFW video for "Chocolate," the latest single off the Outkast rapper's new LP Boomiverse.

The video opens with a poorly disguised Big Boi pretending to be a Lyft driver hired to shepherd a group of women to the "Chocolate" video shoot.

From there, "Chocolate" explodes into a kaleidoscopic, unceasing assortment of images, including the now-naked women being doused by different varieties of melted chocolate, and a brown pug saying "Chocolate."

The video received its premiere during intermission at one of Dave Chappelle's Radio City Music Hall residency shows.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Big Boi revealed that his own kids serve as his "secret A&R," with his children giving the thumbs up to Boomiverse tracks like "Chocolate."

"My sons listen to everything," Big Boi said. "They turned me on to all the 21 Savages, Young Thugs and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. We share music with each other. That's been a blessing."

"Chocolate" follows Big Boi's Boomiverse videos for "Mic Jack" co-starring Maroon 5's Adam Levine and "Kill Jill" with Killer Mike and Jeezy. Big Boi also featured alongside Run the Jewels in the "Chase Me" video off the Baby Driver soundtrack.