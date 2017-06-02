Watch Big Boi's Regal 'Kill Jill' Video With Killer Mike, Jeezy

Big Boi released a Tarantino-esque video for his new single, "Kill Jill," featuring fellow Atlanta MCs, Killer Mike and Jeezy.

The "Kill Jill" video features a barrage of stark shots of geishas dancing for criminal overlords in a smoky den. Killer Mike delivers his verses in a darkroom where dollar bills are strung on a laundry lines like developing photos.

Big Boi eventually appears in full-on Game of Thrones mode, donning a crown, chainmail, a sword and a pet lion while conjuring up an image reminiscent of his half of the Speakerboxxx/The Love Below cover.



"Kill Jill" follows the comical clip for Big Boi's "Mic Jack," featuring Maroon 5's Adam Levine. The OutKast rapper's new album Boomiverse is out on June 16th. It's his first since 2012's Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors. Other confirmed guests on the album include Gucci Mane, Janelle Monae and Travis Scott.