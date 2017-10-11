Watch Beyonce's Female-Empowering 'Freedom' Video

Beyoncé marked International Day of the Girl with an empowering video with young women from around the world lip-synching and dancing to her 2016 song, "Freedom." Chime for Change and The Global Goals co-produced the clip, which promotes the hashtag #FreedomForGirls and outlines horrifying challenges relating to health, education and violence.

Related Beyonce: Music's Most WTF Conspiracy Theories, Explained Is the Bey Hive leader actually ruling the world as the head of a centuries-old, super-secret society? (Spoiler: we don't think so)

The video cycles through a series of shocking statistics, including that a girl dies as a result of violence every five minutes, that one in four girls gets married as a child, that 71 percent of human trafficking victims are female, that 63 million girls have undergone female genital mutilation, that 130 million girls are out of school and that girls are twice as likely to become infected with HIV.

The producers end by challenging viewers to aid in tackling a series of "global goals" by the year 2030: ending child marriage, putting all girls in school, ending the AIDS epidemic and ending all forms of violence toward girls. The video also asks viewers to "share the film and tell us what #freedomforgirls is to you."