Watch Beck's Hallucinatory Video for Slick New Song 'Up All Night'

Beck released a fantastical video for "Up All Night," his new single from upcoming 13th LP, Colors, out October 13th. The video, directed by Canada, is about a superhero teenager (Solene Rigot) facing increasingly bizarre obstacles as she rescues her passed-out friend (Pedro Attenborough) at a party.

Related Beck Talks 'Complex' New Pop Opus 'Colors' The singer on collaborating with Greg Kurstin for long-awaited 'Morning Phase' follow-up, that time Kanye interrupted him at the Grammys and more

"Up All Night" is Beck's fourth preview from Colors, following "Dear Life," "Wow" and "Dreams." The track, like its predecessors, slots into a slick, experimental pop mode that contrasts with the country-folk palette of his Grammy-winning 2014 LP, Morning Phase. "Just wanna stay up all night with you," Beck sings over a crisp drum groove. An earlier version of the song appeared on EA Sports' FIFA 17 Soundtrack.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Beck explained that he and producer Greg Kurstin had already been working on Colors for two years by the time Morning Phase won the Grammy Album of the Year. He chalked up the new LP's delayed release to its radio-friendly pop style, which warranted meticulous construction.

"These are complex songs all trying to do two or three things at once," he said. "It's not retro and not modern. To get everything to sit together so it doesn't sound like a huge mess was quite an undertaking."

Beck recently wrapped a headlining North American tour. He's currently opening for U2's Joshua Tree Tour.