Watch Beck Dance Endearingly to New Song 'Up All Night' on 'Ellen'

Beck gave an electric performance of "Up All Night" on Ellen Tuesday. The track appears on the musician's latest album, Colors.

The performance found Beck and his backing band breezily playing through the ecstatic pop-rock cut. Amidst flourishes of glittering disco guitars and supple harmonies, Beck embraced the dance-happy environs of Ellen and busted out some of his goofiest footwork.

Colors marks Beck's 13th studio album and finds the musician embracing an experimental pop palette after the country-tinged folk of his Grammy-winning 2014 LP, Morning Phase. Beck produced most of Colors with star producer, Greg Kurstin.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Beck noted that he and Kurstin were already working on Colors when Morning Phase won the Grammy for Album of the Year. He admitted that the LP probably could've been released sooner, but said the sound he wanted to create required meticulous attention.



"These are complex songs all trying to do two or three things at once," he said. "It's not retro and not modern. To get everything to sit together so it doesn't sound like a huge mess was quite an undertaking."