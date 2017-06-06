Watch A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg Go to Church in New 'Wrong' Video

A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg atone for their sins in the new video for A$AP Mob's latest single, "Wrong."

The MCs perform at the altar of an old church that's also filled with expressionless women. The stark setting fits the song's confessional lyrics, in which A$AP Ferg owns up to all sorts of hedonistic acts. A$AP Rocky – donning Dior's "We Should All Be Feminists" shirt – warbles, "Father please forgive us/ Couldn't tell the difference and it's on me/ I don't need to seek attention/ Just to keep these women on me/ I know it's wrong."

Along with "Wrong," A$AP Mob recently released "RAF," which features Rocky, Playboi Carti, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert and Frank Ocean. The two singles follow the collective's 2016 album, Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends. A follow-up record is reportedly in the works.



A$AP Ferg is also prepping his new album, Still Striving. In May, he released the record's lead single, "East Coast," featuring Remy Ma.