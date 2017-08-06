Watch Arcade Fire Play John Lennon's 'Mind Games' in Chicago

Ahead of Arcade Fire's Sunday night headlining gig at Lollapalooza, the Everything Now group played an intimate festival aftershow Saturday at Chicago's Metro, where the band covered John Lennon's "Mind Games" for the first time.

Related Arcade Fire's 25 Best 'Reflektor' Tour Covers The Canadian band took on Prince, the Ramones, Neil Young, ABBA and more in arenas around the world

This wasn't a traditional rendition of the track, however: Around the 4:30-mark of the performance, the "Mind Games" cover morphs into the outro of Radiohead's "Karma Police" ("Phew, for a minute there, I lost myself") and a few lines from David Bowie's "Oh! You Pretty Things" before circling back to the Lennon classic and, finally, reprising Arcade Fire's own "Wake Up" as the band walked off stage.

Just a month into Arcade Fire's Infinite Content tour, the "Mind Games" performance marks a rare cover for the band that spent their Reflektor Tour in 2014 delivering city-specific covers at every show; Prince's "Controversy" in Minnesota, INXS' "Devil Inside" in Melbourne, Boyz II Men's "Motownphilly" in Philadelphia, etc.

In addition to the "Mind Games" encore, Arcade Fire also staged the debut performance of their Everything Now cut "Good God Damn":