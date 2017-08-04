Watch Arcade Fire Perform Two Songs, Mock Consumerism on 'Colbert'

Arcade Fire performed a pair of Everything Now tracks and mocked consumerism during a visit to The Late Show Thursday.

The performance was "sponsored" and preceded by an ad from the "Everything Now Corporation," Arcade Fire's parody of an Amazon-like retailer that offers "everything now, the two most beautiful words in the English language."

"Everything Now has cut out the middle man, absorbed competitors and dodged antitrust violations in order to bring savings to you on billions of products that matter, including "prescription energy drinks, white-male talk show hosts, indie rock credibility and self-propelled fidget spinners," the latter a now-sold out $109 product at the band's web store.

When Arcade Fire finally hit the stage, the nine-piece live formation of the group delivered a rousing take on Everything Now's title track. As a bonus for the "lucky web denizens," the band also performed "Creature Comfort" for the Ed Sullivan Theater audience:





Before Thursday's Late Show filmed, the Everything Now Corp. – mocking Arcade Fire's own "dress code" mini-scandal – submitted a list of ridiculous demands to Stephen Colbert's producers, including a request that the host hold a can of Everything Now's Chemistry energy drink while introducing Arcade Fire; Colbert obliged.