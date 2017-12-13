Watch Alice Cooper's Creepy 'The Sound of A' Video

Alice Cooper fans dress up like the shock rocker in the minimalist video for "The Sound of A," the closing track from his latest LP, Paranormal. The clip cycles through a series of close-ups with various people – including Cooper – decked out in his signature goth-glam makeup.

The single edition of "The Sound of A," out February 23rd, will be issued on CD and 10-inch white vinyl, including four previously unreleased live recordings from a May 6th concert in Columbus, Ohio.

Cooper originally wrote "The Sound of A" in 1967, two years before issuing his debut LP, Pretties for You. The singer had forgotten about the song until original Alice Cooper Band bassist Dennis Dunaway suggested the track for the Paranormal sessions. With its rippling Hammond organ and arena-sized guitar solos, "The Sound of A" echoes the lightly psychedelic sound of Pink Floyd – though, ironically, the late Eighties era more than the Syd Barrett days.

Pink Floyd collaborator Bob Ezrin produced the album, which includes guest spots from ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, U2's Larry Mullen Jr. and Deep Purple's Roger Glover.

Cooper recently announced a 2018 North American tour, which launches March 1st in Windsor, Ontario.