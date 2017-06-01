War on Drugs Detail New Album, Release Tireless New Song 'Holding On'

The War on Drugs will release their fourth LP, A Deeper Understanding, on August 25th. In conjunction with the album announcement on Thursday, the band released a sleek new single titled "Holding On."

"Holding On" sits easily next to the songs from War on Drugs' last album, 2014's Lost in the Dream. The arrangements settle on a mode quickly and hit cruise control. The band plays steadily rock for close to six minutes below Adam Granduciel's light voice. Granduciel sings weary couplets in quick gusts: "Now I'm heading down a different road, can we walk it side by side/ Is an old memory just another way to say goodbye?"

Granduciel worked on A Deeper Understanding with engineer Shawn Everett and his bandmates: bassist Dave Hartley, keyboarding Robbie Bennett, drummer Charlie Hall and multi-instrumentalists Anthony LaMarca and Jon Natchez. The group emphasized in a statement that this new album is a "band record."

Following the release of A Deeper Understanding, The War on Drugs take their show on the road in the fall. The group opens their tour in Portland, Maine on September 18th and plays around the U.S. and Canada for the rest of September and October. In November, they head to Europe.

A Deeper Understanding Track List:

1. "Up All Night"

2. "Pain"

3. "Holding On"

4. "Strangest Thing"

5. "Knocked Down"

6. "Nothing To Find"

7. "Thinking of a Place"

8. "In Chains"

9. "Clean Living"

10. "You Don't Have To Go"