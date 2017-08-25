MTV VMAs 2017: What Time It Starts, How to Watch, Performers, Nominees

This year's MTV Video Music Awards will host some of the industry's biggest names – and some of the most well-documented, longstanding feuds to date could come into play.

With Katy Perry presiding, the awards show is set to be a high-energy, performer-heavy event, with the return of established stars, including Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar and Rod Stewart, as well as newer faces like Khalid, Julia Michaels and Alessia Cara, among others.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's awards ceremony, set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch: Those with cable can tune into MTV beginning at 6:15 p.m. ET, with red carpet arrivals and several performances to warm up the night. Those without a TV can stream the awards show live on MTV's live TV site, which requires a cable login for access. The MTV app is also free for viewers with a cable login, and is available on iTunes/Apple TV, Google Play, Roku, Xbox One, Amazon, Chromecast and more.

Who's hosting? Katy Perry will be leading the charge at this year's awards as the emcee for the night (or, in her words, a self-proclaimed moonwoman). She is also set to perform her led Witness single "Chained to the Rhythm," and is up for five nominations, including Best Collaboration and Best Pop.

Who's up for awards this year? Kendrick Lamar leads this year's VMA nominations, with eight noms, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year, for his hit single "Humble." Tied for second place are Katy Perry and The Weeknd, with five nominations each, and Bruno Mars with four nominations. Other big videos this year include Rihanna and DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts" and Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You."

Who will take the stage? This year's lineup is an impressive power-punch of talent, with performances by Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Miley Cyrus, Lorde, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Shawn Mendes and a special collaboration between DNCE and Rod Stewart. Pink, who will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, will also perform.

Who are the new artists to know? Best New Artist nominees this year include singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, for her summer hit "Issues"; R&B crooner Khalid; Miley Cyrus' younger sister Noah; cult favorite SZA; and rappers Young M.A and Kodak Black.

Anything else new about this year? The 2017 VMAs will feature a new category, "Best Fight Against the System," celebrating socially conscious music that may not get as much attention in the mainstream. Nominees for this category include "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)" off the Hamilton Mixtape and Shailene Woodley's protest anthem with Taboo, "Stand Up/ Stand N Rock #NoDAPL." The iconic trophy will also now be referred to as a "Moon Person" versus a "Moonman." In the same gender-neutral spirit, all gendered categories (Best Male Video, Best Female Video) have been dropped from the show.

Will Taylor Swift be there? Though Swift (returning from a long hiatus) is set to debut the music video for her new single "Look What You Made Me Do" at the MTV VMAs this year, there is as yet no confirmation that she will perform or appear at the awards ceremony. If she did, it would mark a significant moment in music history, with her crossing paths with frenemy and show host: Perry.