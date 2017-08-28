VMAs 2017: Watch Jared Leto's Moving Tribute to Chester Bennington

Jared Leto paid tribute to late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington with a poignant speech at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. The Thirty Seconds to Mars vocalist reflected on Bennington's smile, consistent kindness and "his heart, which he wore on his sleeve."

"I think about his wife and his six incredible children," Leto said. "I think about his family, I think about his band, who were really his brothers. And I remember his voice, at once ferocious and delicate. That voice will live forever."



The actor-singer ended the tribute with a note of encouragement to any viewers suffering from depression or suicidal thoughts. "If there is anyone out there who is watching this tonight who feels like there is no hope, hear me now: You are not alone," he said. "There is always a way forward. Reach out, share your thoughts, do not give up."

Rapper Logic's upcoming VMAs performance will reportedly nod to both Bennington and late Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, both of whom died by suicide this year.