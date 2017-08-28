VMAs 2017: Rod Stewart Dazzles With DNCE on "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy"

Rod Stewart teamed with Joe Jonas' dance-rock band DNCE to perform a revamped version of his signature disco hit "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?" at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. The musicians held court at the dance floor of a Las Vegas hotel, moving out to the balcony for a late night city view during the grand finale.

DNCE transformed the song with hard-hitting slap-bass, wah-wah stabs and bursts of distortion. Jonas and Stewart, both decked out in glammy suits, alternated vocals on the track. After a hilarious introduction in which he selected his microphone from a silver platter, Stewart stole the performance with his confident delivery and smooth kicks.



The song's chart-topping original version appeared on Stewart's 1978 LP, Blondes Have More Fun. The new single is available now via Stewart's official site.

In November, DNCE issued their self-titled debut LP, which Rolling Stone ranked one of the year's 20 Best Pop Albums. The group teamed with Nicki Minaj in April for the collaborative track "Kissing Strangers," though it remains unclear whether the song is part of a larger album rollout.

Stewart recently teamed with Cyndi Lauper for a joint headlining U.S. tour that wrapped August 12th in Houston. He released his 29th studio album, Another Country, in 2015.