VMAs 2017: Watch Miley Cyrus Go Retro in 'Younger Now' Performance

Miley Cyrus kept her cool during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, returning to a more vocal-centric performance of her single, "Younger Now."

The former Disney star donned a bright pink hot pants outfit with a matching pair of cat-eye sunglasses as she strutted around the stage, showing off her vocal prowess. Joining her were dancers dressed as older men and women, as well as a line of kids riding faux mini-motorcycles.



The look was a far cry from Cyrus' controversial duet with Robin Thicke at the 2013 VMAs, in which the singer wore a flesh-toned two piece and gyrated against Thicke, who wore a black-and-white striped suit.

Cyrus' upcoming sixth LP, Younger Now, is out September 29th. Last week, the singer unveiled the album's title-track, a hybrid of her previous pop style and newfound folk/country leanings, with a playful video filled with visual homages to Johnny Cash, Porter Wagoner and Elvis Presley.

Cyrus alluded to her stylistic shift – and the associated challenges of being a free spirit – in a recent interview with Lorraine. "I feel like I can really just be myself and my fans are so accepting of me," she said. "But it's just hard for people that are looking out from the outside inside my life all the time and going through every little thing."



Younger Now, which follows 2015's Flaming Lips-assisted Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, will also include "Malibu," previously issued singles "Inspired" and the title-track and a Dolly Parton duet, "Rainbowland." Cyrus previously performed "Malibu" at the the Billboard Music Awards and on The Tonight Show.