Vince Staples Previews New LP With Striking 'Big Fish' Video

Vince Staples goes down fighting in the video for "Big Fish," the new single off the Long Beach MC's upcoming album, Big Fish Theory. The album arrives June 23rd via BlackSmith, ARTium and Def Jam.

The David Helman-directed clip finds Staples sitting on a sailboat that's slowly sinking into shark-infested waters. Despite the circumstances, Staples casually leans back and fires a few flares while he tears through the relentless "Big Fish," his voice bounding over an infectious beat of big drums, handclaps and gooey synths. Juicy J provides the song's hook.

"It was funny I was going crazy not too long ago," Staples spits. "Women problems every morning like The Maury Show/ Swimming upstream while I'm tryna keep my bread/ From the sharks make we wanna put the hammer to my head."

"Big Fish" follows previously released Big Fish Theory track "BagBak," which arrived in February. A full track list for the LP has yet to be released. Big Fish Theory follows Staples' 2016 EP, Prima Donna, and his acclaimed 2015 debut album, Summertime '06.



Staples recently wrapped up a North American tour, but has a handful of dates scheduled throughout the summer starting June 1st in San Francisco.