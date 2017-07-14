Vic Mensa has unveiled the track list for his forthcoming The Autobiography as Told by Vic Mensa album. The rapper has enlisted a bevy of guests on the LP, including Pharrell, Weezer, Pusha T, The-Dream and Ty Dolla $ign.

The Chicago MC has been teasing the album this week, offering to preview the LP for fans who showed up at certain bookstores in his hometown and in New York and he also hid the track list and album cover inside books at one establishment.

"I feel like we're in a point in time on this earth when honesty is paramount. Honesty is key. And there's so little honesty and so little to believe in, so making this album my criterion was that I say things that are honest and that I believe in wholeheartedly," he told Rolling Stone of the new record, which he has been working on for a year. "Does this song speak specifically to a key pillar of my life or my experiences? If the answer was 'yes' then it's on the album. … There's reality in everything."

The Autobiography, which will be available on July 28th, follows the June release of The Manuscript, his small collection of songs he dubbed a "capsule" that served an introduction to The Autobiography. It has been reported that the upcoming LP includes a song called "Rage" and his previously released song "OMG" featuring Pusha T as its last two tunes. However, the track list the rapper tweeted omits those two songs.

The Autobiography Track List

1. "Didn't I (Say I Didn't)"

2. "Memories on 47th St."

3. "Rollin' Like a Stoner"

4. "Homewrecker" featuring Weezer

5. "Gorgeous" featuring Syd

6. "Heaven on Earth" featuring The-Dream

7. "Card Cracker" (Skit)

8. "Down for Some Ignorance (Ghetto Lullaby)" featuring Chief Keef & Joey Purp

9. "Coffee & Cigarettes"

10. "Wings" featuring Pharrell & Saul Williams

11. "Heaven on Earth (Reprise)"

12. "The Fire Next Time"

13. "We Could Be Free" featuring Ty Dolla $ign

