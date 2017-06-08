Vic Mensa Surprise-Releases New EP 'The Manuscript'

Vic Mensa surprise-released a new four-track EP, The Manuscript, Thursday. The project's lead single, "OMG," features a guest verse from Pusha T and production from Pharrell.



"OMG" boasts a sinister yet soulful beat from Pharrell, with subtle marching drums and deft marimba plunks underscoring a maddening lead guitar loop. Pusha T unspools a string of lavish and boastful bars, while Vic Mensa unleashes two vicious and politically charged verses.

Over the course of the song, the Chicago MC takes shots at Bill O'Reilly and Ronald Reagan, manages to rhyme Frida Kahlo with Alicia Machado and rhymes, "Fresh out the cell to the booth, drop the Dylann Roof/ I'm still in the hood, tell Zimmerman shoot."



Vic Mensa teased The Manuscript with a cryptic video on Twitter Wednesday. The new project also features production from Malik Yusef, No I.D. and 1500 or Nothin, while British musician Mr. Hudson guests on opener "Almost There." The Manuscript follows Vic Mensa's 2016 EP, There's Alot Going On. The rapper is expected to release his long-awaited full-length debut this summer.



The Manuscript Track List



1. "Almost There" (feat. Mr. Hudson)

2. "OMG" (feat. Pusha T)

3. "Rolling Like a Stoner"

4. "Rage"