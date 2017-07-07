Watch Vic Mensa, Pusha T Have Reckless Fun in 'OMG' Video

Vic Mensa teams with Pusha T for some reckless fun in the rapper's new video for "OMG," a cut off Mensa's surprise four-song EP The Manuscript. The "OMG" video previously premiered on Tidal before it received a wide release Friday.



The video opens with Shameless actor Ethan Cuthkosky serving as an avatar for Mensa before the Chicago rapper himself appears to deliver the Manuscript track in front of some notable Windy City settings like Harold's Chicken, the same joint where Chance the Rapper sat down for his Nightline interview.

"OMG" then intersperses random footage of minor violations like vandalism and illegal skateboarding before Pusha T drops in for his guest verse.

Speaking to Rolling Stone interview, Mensa talked at length about "OMG" and the song's producer, Pharrell Williams.

"I'm a super fucking Pharrell fan. I grew up as a skate kid on the South Side of Chicago, before there was precedent for that," Mensa said.

"When N.E.R.D. came out and Pharrell came out in the early 2000s with skateboards doing rap music and being black, I was like, "What the fuck"? I told him that, as a shorty, you inspired me to stay interested and feel like I was a part of something because I was the only nigga skateboarding in my neighborhood. We did ['OMG'] for the capsule and we did a record which is on the album, which I think is one of the strongest records that I've made."