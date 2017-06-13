Van Morrison Joins Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Fest

Van Morrison will join Willie Nelson's traveling Outlaw Music Festival when the all-star trek stops at Pennsylvania's Hersheypark Stadium on September 10th.

The Astral Weeks singer fills out a lineup that also includes Nelson, the Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Particle Kid.

The concert will be Morrison's lone East Coast date in 2017 and marks the first time the singer and Nelson have shared the stage.

"I’ve been a huge fan of Van’s for as long as I can remember. I’m thrilled to be with him on this incredible lineup in Hershey," Nelson said in a statement.

Tickets for the Hersheypark Stadium stop of the Outlaw Music Festival tour go on sale June 16th at 10 a.m. local time.

Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival – which began as a one-off, one-day fest in Scranton, Pennsylvania in September 2016 – will hit the road this summer starting July 1st in New Orleans. Along with Nelson, Crow and Promise of the Real, that six-date trek will feature appearances by Bob Dylan (Milwaukee), My Morning Jacket (Syracuse), Margo Price and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at select stops.

In September, the Outlaw Music Festival will be back on the road for five more stops; check out the dates, venues and artists involved for those shows below:

September 8 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Sheryl Crow

The Avett Brothers

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

September 9 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Sheryl Crow

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

September 10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family

Van Morrison

The Avett Brothers

Sheryl Crow

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

September 15 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Sheryl Crow

Blackberry Smoke

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

September 17 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Eric Church

Sheryl Crow

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Particle K