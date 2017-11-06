Van Morrison Announces New Album 'Versatile'

Van Morrison has announced his upcoming 38th studio album Versatile, which arrives less than three months after the singer released his 37th studio album Roll With the Punches.

While Roll With the Punches, released in September, found Morrison reinterpreting the work of blues and soul legends like Sam Cooke, Bo Diddley and Little Walter, Versatile will see the Irish crooner shifting to jazz standards like George and Ira Gershwin's "A Foggy Day" and "They Can't Take That Away From Me," Cole Porter's "I Get a Kick Out of You" and "Unchained Melody," popularized by the Righteous Brothers.

Like Roll With the Punches, the covers are interspersed with Morrison originals; the singer penned seven new songs for Versatile, including an arrangement of the traditional "Skye Boat Song."

The 16-song Versatile is out on December 1st.



Versatile Track List



1. "Broken Record" (Van Morrison)

2. "A Foggy Day" (George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin)

3. "Let's Get Lost" (Frank Loesser and Jimmy McHugh)

4. "Bye Bye Blackbird" (Ray Henderson and Mort Dixon)

5. "Skye Boat Song" (Traditional arranged by Van Morrison)

6. "Take It Easy Baby" (Van Morrison)

7. "Makin' Whoopee" (Walter Donaldson and Gus Kahn)

8. "I Get a Kick Out of You" (Cole Porter)

9. "I Forgot That Love Existed" (Van Morrison)

10. "Unchained Melody" (Alex North and Hy Zaret)

11. "Start All Over Again" (Van Morrison)

12. "Only A Dream" (Van Morrison)

13. "Affirmation" featuring Sir James Galway (Van Morrison)

14. "The Party's Over" (Betty Comden, Adolph Green and Jule Styne)

15. "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" (George Cory and Douglass Cross)

16. "They Can't Take That Away from Me" (George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin)