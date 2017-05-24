See U2 on Manchester Bombing: Terrorists 'Hate Everything That We Love'

On Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, U2 condemned the horrific suicide bombing following Ariana Grande's Monday concert in Manchester that killed 22 and injured dozens more.

"They hate music; they hate women; they even hate little girls. They hate everything that we love, and the worst of humanity was on display in Manchester last night," Bono said of the terrorists. "But so was the best … Manchester has an undefeatable spirit, I can assure you."

The band was on-hand promoting their upcoming 30th anniversary reissue of classic LP The Joshua Tree. On a lighter note, Bono recalled how photographer Anton Corbijn insisted the quartet maintain serious expressions on the album cover, shot in the Mojave Desert.



"We'd be laughing, and he would never take our photograph when we were laughing," the singer said. "And I'd said, 'Why can't we just look light?' And he'd say, 'I'm shooting the music – not you, dummy.'"

After the interview, U2 surprised the audience with a live version of a "gospel song," their Joshua Tree hit "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For." Midway through the performance, Bono announced his plan to "take [them] to church," enlisting the help of a gospel choir planted throughout the crowd.

The Joshua Tree reissue, which features demos, studio outtakes, B-sides and a 1987 concert recorded at Madison Square Garden, is out June 2nd.