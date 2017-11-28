U2, Foo Fighters, SZA to Serve as 'SNL' Musical Guests

U2, Foo Fighters and SZA will all serve as musical guests on Saturday Night Live's final three episodes of 2017.

U2 will appear on the December 2nd episode of SNL, guest-hosted by Lady Bird actress and fellow Irishwoman Saoirse Ronan. U2's performance, which arrives one day after the band releases their new album Songs of Experience, marks Bono and company's fourth time on SNL and first since a 2009 episode hosted by Megan Fox.

SZA – who in June released her breakthrough debut LP Ctrl, one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2017 – will make her SNL debut the following week, December 7th, on an episode hosted by James Franco.



The first half of SNL's 43rd season will close out December 16th with host Kevin Hart and musical guests Foo Fighters, who will make their eighth official appearance on Saturday Night Live; Foo Fighters also served as Mick Jagger's backing band on a 2012 episode.

SNL's 43rd season has already seen a handful of heavyweight musical guests, including Jay-Z (who performed on the season premiere), Sam Smith, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and most recently Eminem, who performed on an episode hosted by Chance the Rapper.