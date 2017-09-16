U2 Cancel St. Louis Concert Over Safety Concerns Due to Protests

U2's Saturday night concert at St. Louis' Dome at America's Center has been canceled due to the protests currently taking place in the city following the acquittal of a police officer who shot and killed a black driver.

"We cannot in good conscience risk our fans' safety by proceeding with tonight’s concert. As much as we regret having to cancel, we feel it is the only acceptable course of action in the current environment," the band and Live Nation said in a statement.

On Friday, former police officer Jason Stockley was found not guilty of murder in the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith. Following the verdict, protestors and activists marched in the streets of St. Louis, with the protests eventually blocking highways and congregating outside the mayor's home, CNN reports.

At least 23 people were arrested as the protests turned violent Friday night as protestors threw rocks at law enforcement, injuring four officers. Tear gas was eventually used to disperse the crowd.

Due to the number of police officers needed to contain the continued protests, organizers felt the concert security would be understaffed.

"We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size," U2 added. "We have also been informed that local crowd security personnel would not be at full capacity."

Fans who purchased tickets to Saturday's U2 concert will receive refunds.