U2 Announce 2018 Experience + Innocence Tour, Detail New Album

U2 is wrapping up their Joshua Tree 2017 tour before their new album Songs of Experience arrives next month. Now, the band announced its next foray: the 2018 North American leg of their Experience + Innocence Tour, the sequel to 2015's Innocence + Experience Tour.



Related Hear U2's Exuberant New Song Featuring Kendrick Lamar Rapper adds inspirational cameo on band's 'Songs of Experience' track "Get Out of Your Own Way"

The trek kicks off May 2nd at Tulsa, Oklahoma's BOK Center and makes stops at 15 North American arenas before concluding June 29th at Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center. Visit U2.com for complete ticket information. Each ticket purchased will be accompanied by a copy of Songs of Experience.

In addition to the tour, U2 detailed their December 1st-bound album Songs of Experience, complete with the LP's 13-song track list. The album features the previously released tracks "You're The Best Thing About Me" and "The Blackout" as well as "The Little Things That Give You Away," which U2 debuted during their Joshua Tree 2017 tour.

"American Soul" is a fleshed-out version of "XXX," the band's collaboration with Kendrick Lamar that featured on the rapper's Damn. The digital and CD deluxe edition version of the LP features four additional tracks. Fans who preorder Songs of Experience will also receive the just-released album track "Get Out of Your Own Way" as an instant download.

U2 also unveiled the album's front cover, a photograph of band members' teenage children Eli Hewson and Sian Evan as photographed by U2's longtime visual collaborator Anton Corbijn.

U2 Tour Dates

May 2 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

May 4 - St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

May 7 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

May 11 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

May 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

May 22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 26 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

May 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

June 5 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 9 - Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

June 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 17 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

June 21 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 25 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 29 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Songs of Experience Track List

1. "Love Is All We Have Left"

2. "Lights of Home"

3. "You’re The Best Thing About Me"

4. "Get Out of Your Own Way"

5. "American Soul"

6. "Summer of Love"

7. "Red Flag Day"

8. "The Showman (Little More Better)"

9. "The Little Things That Give You Away"

10. "Landlady"

11. "The Blackout"

12. "Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way"

13. "13 (There is a Light)"

Deluxe Edition Tracks:

14. "Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix)"

15. "Book Of Your Heart"

16. "Lights of Home (St Peter's String Version)"

17. "You're The Best Thing About Me (U2 vs Kygo)"