Tyler, the Creator Plots Fall 'Flower Boy' U.S. Tour

Tyler, the Creator announced a U.S. fall tour behind his recently issued fourth LP, Flower Boy. The trek kicks off October 31st in San Francisco, two days after the rapper-producer wraps his sixth annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, and concludes November 22nd in Dallas.

Pre-sale tickets will be available exclusively via the Golf Media app on Thursday, August 24th at 10 a.m. local time, with general tickets on sale Friday, the 25th at 10 a.m. local time.

The MC's wacky Camp Flog Gnaw carnival-festival, set for October 28th and 29th at L.A.'s Exposition Park, will also feature performances from Lana Del Rey, Kid Cudi, Solange, A$AP Rocky, 2 Chainz, Vince Staples and Willow & Jaden Smith.

Tyler, the Creator has earned a new level of commercial visibility this year. Upon Flower Boy's July release, the album debuted at Number Two on that week's Billboard 200 chart, barely edged out by Del Rey's latest LP, Lust for Life.

Tyler, the Creator promoted Flower Boy last month on The Late Show with a Soul Train-inspired version of "911." His new docu-series, Nuts + Bolts, recently premiered on Viceland, and Adult Swim will be adding his original animated show, The Jellies, to their programming block later in 2017.



Tyler, the Creator 2017 Tour Dates

October 28-29 Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

October 31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

November 1 - Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom

November 3 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

November 4 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

November 5 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

November 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

November 8 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

November 9 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

November 11 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

November 12 - Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland

November 13 - New York City, NY @ Terminal 5

November 15 - Worcester, MA @ The Palldium

November 16 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

November 17 - Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

November 18 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

November 20 - New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

November 21 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

November 22 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall