Tyler, the Creator Details New Album 'Scum F--k Flower Boy'

Tyler, the Creator has announced the release of his new album, Scum Fuck Flower Boy, which will be available on July 21st via Columbia Records.

The follow-up to 2015's Cherry Bomb, his forthcoming LP includes the previously released "Who Dat Boy?" featuring A$AP Rocky and "911 / Mr. Lonely" featuring Steve Lacy and Frank Ocean. According to Pitchfork, iTunes credits also reveal contributions from Lil Wayne ("Dropping Seeds") and Estelle ("Garden Shed") and Ocean is additionally credited on "Where This Flower Blooms." "Foreword" lists members of the band Can as contributors and the Gap Band's Raymond Calhoun is credited for the "Outstanding" interpolation used in "911 / Mr. Lonely." The Gap Band was listed as one of the featured artists for the song on Spotify.

The 14-song set will also house two covers, one that the rapper designed himself and one created by artist Eric White.



SCUM FUCK FLOWER BOY: 7/21 pic.twitter.com/b6gonFc3o1 — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) July 6, 2017

Tyler, the Creator is currently slated for several upcoming festivals, including Panorama Music Festival in New York on July 28th, Detroit Mo Pop Festival on July 30th and his own Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles on October 28th and 29th.

Scum Fuck Flower Boy Track List

1. "Foreword"

2. "Where This Flower Blooms"

3. "Sometimes…"

4. "See You Again"

5. "Who Dat Boy?"

6. "Pothole"

7. "Garden Shed"

8. "Boredom"

9. "I Ain't Got Time!"

10. "911 / Mr. Lonely"

11. "Dropping Seeds"

12. "November"

13. "Glitter"

14. "Enjoy Right Now Today"