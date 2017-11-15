Tyler, the Creator Announces Winter North American Tour

Tyler, the Creator unveiled his first tour dates for 2018. His Winter North American tour is in support of his recently released album, Flower Boy.

Related Two Insane Days on Tour With Tyler, the Creator On a bus from New Orleans to Dallas with the unpredictable and unstoppable international pariah of hip-hop

The 23-date run kicks off on January 26th in Vancouver, BC at PNE Forum. The tour will take the rapper through the West Coast, Midwest and Southern U.S., along with three Canadian stops before it wraps on March 4th in Milwaukee, WI at Eagles Ballroom. Vince Staples will serve as opener throughout the coming tour, along with a DJ set from Taco.

The rapper is currently on the road finishing up his final fall 2017 tour dates, with seven more stops that culminate at South Side Music Hall on November 22nd.

Flower Boy bowed at Number Two on the Billboard 200 earlier this year when it was released.



Tyler, the Creator North American Tour Dates

January 26 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

January 27 – Portland, OR @ Memorial Coliseum

January 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Armory

January 31 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium

February 2 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

February 3 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

February 6 – Denver, CO @ 1stBank Center

February 7 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

February 8 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

February 10 – Atlanta, GA @ World Congress Center

February 12 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

February 13 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheatre

February 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

February 17 – Toronto, ON @ Ricoh Coliseum

February 18 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

February 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

February 21 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

February 23 – New York, NY @ The Theater at MSG

February 25 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

February 27 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

March 1 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

March 2 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

March 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom



