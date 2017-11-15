Tyler, the Creator Announces Winter North American Tour

Tyler, the Creator unveiled his first tour dates for 2018. His Winter North American tour is in support of his recently released album, Flower Boy.
The 23-date run kicks off on January 26th in Vancouver, BC at PNE Forum. The tour will take the rapper through the West Coast, Midwest and Southern U.S., along with three Canadian stops before it wraps on March 4th in Milwaukee, WI at Eagles Ballroom. Vince Staples will serve as opener throughout the coming tour, along with a DJ set from Taco.
The rapper is currently on the road finishing up his final fall 2017 tour dates, with seven more stops that culminate at South Side Music Hall on November 22nd.
Flower Boy bowed at Number Two on the Billboard 200 earlier this year when it was released.
Tyler, the Creator North American Tour Dates
January 26 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
January 27 – Portland, OR @ Memorial Coliseum
January 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Armory
January 31 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium
February 2 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
February 3 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
February 6 – Denver, CO @ 1stBank Center
February 7 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre
February 8 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
February 10 – Atlanta, GA @ World Congress Center
February 12 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
February 13 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheatre
February 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center
February 17 – Toronto, ON @ Ricoh Coliseum
February 18 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
February 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
February 21 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
February 23 – New York, NY @ The Theater at MSG
February 25 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
February 27 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
March 1 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center
March 2 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
March 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom