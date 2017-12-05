Ty Segall Reveals New Album 'Freedom's Goblin,' Tour Details

Ty Segall debuted a blistering ode to his dog Fanny on Conan Monday. The rocker also performed a cover of Hot Chocolate's "Every 1's a Winner." His new album, Freedom's Goblin, will arrive January 26th with an extensive 2018 North American tour to follow.

On Conan, Segall and the Freedom Band ripped through "Fanny Dog" in matching white lab coats. The track was a quintessential Segall rocker packed with plenty of scorching guitar lines and solos, though the brassy three-piece horn section added an exhilarating new dimension to the musician's massive sound.

Segall also performed a gritty cover of Hot Chocolate's 1978 hit, "Every 1's a Winner." Honing in on the song's indelible lead guitar riff, Segall flipped the grooving soul jam into a lumbering headbanger while keeping the original's playfulness with a sweet falsetto vocal performance.





<a href="http://tysegall.bandcamp.com/album/freedoms-goblin">Freedom's Goblin by Ty Segall</a>





Prior to premiering "Fanny Dog" and "Every 1's a Winner," Segall teased Freedom's Goblin with several tracks, including "Alta," "Meaning," "My Lady's on Fire" and "The Main Pretender." Segall recorded Freedom's Goblin during sessions in Los Angeles, Chicago and Memphis, co-engineering the album with Steve Albini, F. Bermudez and Lawrence "Boo" Mitchell. Freedom's Goblin follows Segall's self-titled album, which arrived in January.



Segall has a handful of live dates scheduled for December, including an appearance at the Hipnosis Festival in Mexico City, and four acoustic shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco, which will benefit the LA Kitchen and San Francisco Homeless Coalition, respectively. His 2018 tour schedule opens January 24th at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, California, after which he'll play three shows at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles (January 26th, 27th and 28th) and open for Queen's of the Stone Age February 1st in San Francisco. Segall will launch a full North American tour at the Bunkhouse Saloon in Las Vegas April 3rd.

Ty Segall Tour Dates



January 24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

January 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

January 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

January 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

February 1 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (with Queens of the Stone Age)

April 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon

April 5 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

April 6 – Rapid City, SD @ URSA MAJOR

April 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

April 8 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera

April 10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

April 11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theater

April 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

April 14 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

April 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero Theater

April 17 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

April 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

April 20 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

April 21 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

April 22 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

April 26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Outdoor (Levitation 2018)

April 27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda (part of Levitation)

April 29 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

Freedom's Goblin Track List



1. "Fanny Dog"

2. "Rain"

3. "Every 1's a Winner"

4. "Despoiler Of Cadaver"

5. "When Mommy Kills You"

6. "My Lady’s on Fire"

7. "Alta"

8. "Meaning"

9. "Cry Cry Cry"

10. "Shoot You Up"

11. "You Say All the Nice Things"

12. "The Last Waltz"

13. "She"

14. "Prison"

15. "Talkin 3"

16. "The Main Pretender"

17. "I'm Free"

18. "5 Ft. Tall"

19. "And Goodnight"